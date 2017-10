Image copyright Asda Image caption Sean Clarke joined Asda from parent company Wal-Mart

Asda's current president and chief executive Sean Clarke will leave his post at the end of the year after just 18 months in the job.

He will be replaced by current deputy chief executive, Roger Burnley, who joined Asda a year ago from rival supermarket J Sainsbury.

Asda said Mr Clarke, who used to work for parent company Wal-Mart, would "remain engaged" with the US giant.

Asda said it was always its plan for Mr Burnley to take over as boss of Asda.