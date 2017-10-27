JC Penney cuts profit outlook sharply

Image copyright Getty Images

US department store chain JC Penney has cut its full-year profit outlook sharply and says it expects not to report any sales increase for the year.

The retailer had previously expected sales for 2017 to be as much as 1% higher than the year before.

It said adjusted earnings per share would now be two to eight cents instead of 40 to 65 cents.

The firm has been struggling with declining demand for clothing amid tough competition.

Traditional department stores are losing ground to discount retailers and online giant Amazon.

JC Penney has been trying to turn around its business by expanding in other categories, such as toys and white goods, while reducing its dependence on clothes.

As a result, it has been selling clothing at heavy discounts to clear outdated lines and make way for an overhaul of its range.

"We took the necessary steps to accelerate inventory liquidation primarily across all apparel divisions, which increases available funding to invest in new and trending merchandise categories," said chief executive Marvin Ellison.