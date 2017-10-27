RBS sees £392m profit in third quarter

Image copyright Getty Images

Royal Bank of Scotland has reported a £392m profit for the July-to-September period, bringing its profit for the year to date to £1.3bn.

RBS said it was only the second time since 2008 that the bank had turned a profit for three consecutive quarters.

However, the bank said it could not be sure of a full-year profit, since it was hoping to settle a dispute with the US Department of Justice.

The cost of that settlement is likely to push RBS into a loss.

The third-quarter profit compares with a loss of £469m for the same period last year.

The bank said it had taken out £750m in costs as part of a simplification programme that had reduced the size of the business.

It said it had made no further provision for mis-selling of payment protection insurance, while conduct and litigation costs were £125m for the quarter.

"Our strategy to deliver a simpler, safer, customer-focused bank is working," said RBS chief executive Ross McEwan.

"We have grown income, reduced costs, made better use of our capital and continued to make progress on our legacy conduct issues.

"Our core bank continues to generate strong profits and we remain on track to hit our financial targets."