The UK's competition watchdog will investigate hotel booking sites to see if consumers are being misled by them.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it was "concerned about the clarity, accuracy and presentation of information on sites".

The investigation will examine areas such as hidden charges, search results, and discount claims.

The CMA has written to companies across the whole sector. Leading booking sites include Expedia and Trivago.

Evidence is being sought from websites, hotels and consumers, the CMA said.

CMA chief executive Andrea Coscelli said: "Around 70% of people who shopped around for hotels last year used these sites and they should all be confident they have chosen the best accommodation for their needs and are getting a good deal."

Such sites can save time and money, but information must be clear and accurate, she said.

"But we are concerned that this is not happening and that the information on sites may in fact be making it difficult for people to make the right choice.

"That's why we have started our investigation into this sector - to get to the bottom of these issues, see whether sites are breaking consumer law and make sure they help, not hinder, people searching for their next hotel room," Ms Coscelli said.

The CMA will look into how search results are ranked, and whether this is linked to the commission hotels pay sites.

The regulator also wants more information on whether extra charges, such as taxes and booking fees, are clearly displayed.

Another area being looked at is the way sites display how many rooms are left or how many people are viewing a particular hotel.

The CMA is concerned this is used for "pressure selling", creating a "false impression of room availability or rush customers into making a booking decision".

The investigation into hotel websites follows a year-long CMA probe into price comparison sites.

In that investigation, the regulator found that consumers needed to hunt for deals as they do on the High Street when using switching websites for energy, holidays or insurance.

The CMA concluded that price comparison websites worked best for car insurance and worst for broadband.