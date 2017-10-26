Wall Street regains ground after losses

Image copyright Reuters

US markets bounced back from Wednesday's losses in opening trade on Thursday, as investors reacted to a slew of quarterly earnings.

Chemicals giant Dow DuPont helped drive the gains, as shares rose 2% after the firm's quarterly forecast beat analysts' expectations.

The increase lifted the Dow Jones index 112.7 points or 0.49% to 23,444.

The S&P 500 index was up 8.3 points or 0.3% at 2,565.57, while the Nasdaq rose 5.2 points or 0.08% to 6,567.89.

Dow DuPont, created after completion of a merger of Dow Chemical and DuPoint in September, said it expects sales of $15.4bn in the quarter, increasing about 8%, because of strong consumer demand.

But other companies said their earnings took a hit, including from major hurricanes that struck the US this season.

Shares in Public Storage, which operates a network of storage facilities fell by more than 9% after the firm said it had to close more than 200 facilities as a result of the hurricanes.

The firm estimated hurricane-related costs at more than $20m.

Concerns about the industry also hit Extra Space Storage, with shares falling more than 4%.