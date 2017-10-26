Image copyright Reuters

The European Central Bank (ECB) will cut back its stimulus scheme that has been running since 2015.

From January of next year it will reduce the amount of assets it buys every month to €30bn from the current level of €60bn.

The programme, which aimed to fend off the threat of eurozone deflation and help boost employment, will finish altogether by the end of next year.

Inflation is likely to be below the 2% ECB target for the next few years.

Analysts say that ECB President Mario Draghi has been signalling this move for some time.

Patrick O'Donnell, Aberdeen Standard Investments senior investment manager, said: "Mario Draghi's main goal for months now has been to gently steer markets into thinking that this tapering would come today. He's done that so markets take the announcement in their stride, which they will."