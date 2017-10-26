Ex-dividend firms drag down FTSE 100

Image copyright Getty Images

Housebuilder Barratt, broadcaster ITV and building materials supplier Ferguson all suffered falls on the FTSE 100 after going ex-dividend.

Barratt fared the worst, sliding more than 5% in early trading.

Overall, the benchmark 100-share index was down 1.3 points or 0.02% at 7,445.91.

On the currency markets, the pound was down 0.17% against the dollar at $1.3240. It also fell 0.22% against the euro to €1.1198.

Barclays was another big faller on the FTSE 100, shedding 4.2% after a weak performance in its investment banking division led to lower-than-expected third-quarter profits.