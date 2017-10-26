Image copyright Reuters

BT will slash costs for up to one million of its landline-only customers after a review by regulator Ofcom.

From April 2018, the telecoms company will reduce the price of its monthly line rental by £7, a 37% decrease from the current cost of £18.99.

The reduction will save households £84 a year and customers will be protected from price increases with rental costs capped at the rate of inflation.

Ofcom expects other providers to follow suit.

Nearly two-thirds of BT customers with only a landline are over 65, and more than three-quarters have never switched provider, the regulator said.

Ofcom said they had been getting poor value for money in recent years, compared to those who buy bundles of landline, broadband and/or pay-TV services.

The regulator also said it wanted to help those who buy a phone service from one provider and broadband from another.

BT said it welcomes "a balanced voluntary agreement with Ofcom" and that it had "listened to the concerns of our line-only customers".