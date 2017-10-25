Wall Street rally pauses in early trade

Image copyright Reuters

Wall Street's recent winning run was put on hold, as investors responded to a new round of corporate results.

The Dow Jones edged back from Wednesday's record high, falling 11.5 points to 23,428.

The S&P 500 index fell 5 points to 2,563.66, while the Nasdaq index dipped 10.7 points or to 6,587.66.

Chipotle shares tumbled 14% a day after the restaurant chain reported weaker-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would open fewer stores next year.

The firm has been trying to revive its reputation after a series of food safety lapses.

By contrast, shares McDonald's continued to rise, gaining 0.7%. The fast food giant said sales at established restaurants were up 6% in the quarter.