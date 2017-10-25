Boeing raises annual profit forecast

Image copyright Reuters

Boeing has raised its forecasts for profit this year, despite a charge of $329m over the KC-46 aerial refuelling tanker.

The aircraft manufacturer now expects to earn $12.5bn (£9.4bn) in 2017, up from its last forecast of $12.25bn.

The KC-46 aircraft is in the late stages of testing and certification - a process that has been more costly than Boeing originally thought.

Boeing delivered a record 202 commercial aircraft in the quarter.

That contributed to a a 1.7% rise in sales during the period. However, net income dropped 19% to $1.9bn.