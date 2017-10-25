Image copyright Getty Images

UK businesses and consumers are paying too much for their energy - and more than necessary to help the environment - an independent report has concluded.

Prof Dieter Helm, from Oxford University, was asked by the government to examine how to reduce energy costs while achieving climate change targets.

He concluded that energy-users should have benefited more from falling costs and technical efficiencies.

And he said there should be a default tariff to replace variable tariffs.

That new tariff would effectively cap the profits made by energy companies, although prices themselves would not be controlled.

It comes two weeks after the government published a draft bill to cap charges for 12 million customers on standard variable tariffs (SVTs).

'Limited benefits'

Since 2014, Prof Helm said the price of oil, gas and coal had fallen significantly, contrary to government forecasting.

The price of renewables had also come down, thanks to technical improvements in things like battery power.

"New technologies should mean lower, not higher, costs and much greater scope for energy efficiency," he said in the report.

"Margins should be falling as competition should be increasing. Yet in this period, households and industry have seen limited benefits from these cost reductions. Prices have gone up, not down, for many customers."

Prof Helm also recommended: