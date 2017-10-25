Image copyright Getty Images

Shares in Lloyds Banking Group fell more than 1.5% after it reported its latest quarterly results.

Profits jumped to £1.95bn with the company opting not to set aside any further funds to cover the mis-selling of payment protection insurance.

Among FTSE 100 shares, mining giant Antofagasta was the biggest loser with a 3.6% fall.

Analysts said there was some disappointment about its forecast for copper production in 2018.

Overall the FTSE 100 was flat in early trading at 7,522, as traders awaited the latest UK growth figures.

On the currency markets, the pound was little changed against the dollar and the euro at $1.3124 and €1.1158.