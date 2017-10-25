Lloyds Bank announces rising profits

From the section

Lloyds Bank has announced pre-tax profits for the third quarter of £1.95bn, a rise of 141% on the same period last year.

However, last year's result included a big provision to cover claims for mis-sold payment protection insurance.

Underlying profit for the period was £2.08bn, up 9% on 2016.

Group chief executive Antonio Horta-Osorio said: "These results highlight the strength of our customer focused, simple and low risk business model."

The bank's credit card arm performed well, with a reduction in "persistent" debt.