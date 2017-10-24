Dow Jones hits another record as Caterpillar and 3M climb
Strong results from Caterpillar and 3M helped to drive Wall Street forward in early trade.
The Dow Jones continued its recent record-breaking run, jumping more than 150 points to hit 23,465.99 before slipping back slightly.
Dow component Caterpillar rose 5.1% after the construction equipment maker's third-quarter results came in well ahead of expectations.
It also raised its full-year profit and sales forecasts.
Also boosting the Dow was 3M, the industrial giant whose products include Scotch tape and Post-It notes.
Shares in 3M rose 4.7% after it also reported strong third-quarter results and lifted its profit forecast.
The S&P 500 index rose 2.71 points to 2,567.69, while the Nasdaq index edged up 2.15 points to 6,588.97.
Strong results from McDonald's led to shares in the burger chain rising 0.9%. Cheap offers on drinks and build-your-own-burger deals helped to lift same-store sales at its US restaurants by 4.1%.