Image copyright Getty Images

Shares in Whitbread dropped more than 4% in early trade after the company reported slowing sales growth at its Costa coffee chain.

Like-for-like sales at Costa rose 0.6% in the six months to 31 August, a while pre-tax profits at the chain slid 10%.

The news overshadowed Whitbread's near 20% rise in pre-tax profits to £316m, after a good performance from its Premier Inn hotel chain.

The FTSE 100 share index was up just 1.43 points at 7,525.88.

Outside the top 100 companies, shares in Carpetright fell 5.6% after the floor coverings retailer said first-half profits were set to be lower than last year. However, it expects a "significantly" stronger performance in the second half.

On the currency markets, the pound was flat against the dollar at $1.3197 and 0.1% lower against the euro at €1.1219.