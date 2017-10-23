Image copyright Getty Images

Shares in toymaker Hasbro tumbled by more than 7% in early trading after it warned that the bankruptcy of Toys R Us might hurt holiday sales.

But the fall did little to dampen the mood on Wall Street, where the main indexes opened at fresh highs.

The Dow Jones rose 29.79 points, or 0.13%, to 23,360, while the Nasdaq index climbed 8.15 points, or 0.12%, to 6,637.2.

Gains were more limited on the S&P 500, which was up 1.1 points at 2,576.3.

Toymakers on the S&P took a beating in opening trade, after Hasbro lowered its forecast for the forthcoming holiday sales period, citing problems at Toys R Us, which accounts for about 9% of Hasbro's sales.

The worries spread to other firms, including Mattel, which fell more than 5% at the start of trading.

But most sectors were higher, led by gains in energy stocks.

Investors have been encouraged by corporate results so far this earnings season, as well as prospects for tax reform and the decisive victory of the ruling party in Japan's snap elections.