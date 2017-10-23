Image copyright FCA Image caption Arnie Schwarzenegger features in an FCA campaign to encourage PPI claims

Complaints about Payment Protection Insurance (PPI) are continuing to rise, the city regulator has said.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said the number of complaints rose by 24% in the first half of the year, compared with the previous six months.

PPI complaints totalled 1.11 million, compared to 899,000 in the second half of 2016.

The rise occurred even before the FCA announced a deadline for all PPI complaints.

Consumers have until the 29 August 2019 to apply for compensation.

The FCA said PPI accounted for 82% of the £2bn paid out in total to consumers whose complaints were upheld over the six months in question.

Payment Protection Insurance saga 64 million PPI policies sold £27bn paid in compensation so far

£37bn set aside by the major banks

So far £27bn has been refunded to people who were mis-sold PPI insurance, which was supposed to cover them for loss of income should they be unable to work.

But the insurance was unnecessary for most consumers.

The FCA is running a publicity campaign to encourage people to claim before the deadline, featuring the actor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

It believes that most of those eligible to claim have not yet done so - raising the spectre that the banks may need to set aside even more cash.

So far they have reserved some £37bn.