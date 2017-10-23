Image copyright Getty Images

Shares in UK private hospital chain, Spire, jumped 11% after it said it had rejected a bid from South Africa's Mediclinic.

Spire shares were at 291p, below the 298p price implied by Mediclinic's offer.

Mediclinic, which already has around 30% of Spire, said it was "considering its position".

The news came on an otherwise quiet start on the London market. The FTSE 100 was down 8.16 at 7,515.07 points.

Elsewhere, a profit warning from car dealership Pendragon sent its shares down by 17%.

Pendragon said its business was suffering in the wake of falling demand for new cars: "The decline in demand for new cars and the consequent used car price correction has impacted this year's profit outturn."

Pendragon has the Evans Halshaw brand. It said it expects full-year profit to be about £60m, well below last year's £75.4m.

Figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders have shown new car sales falling for the past six months, with September showing a fall of 9%.

Rival dealership Inchcape were down 3%.

On the currency markets, the pound was flat against the dollar at $1.3194 but was up 0.22% against the euro at €1.1221.