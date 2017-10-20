FTSE 100 lifted by banks and miners

Image copyright Getty Images

The London stock market opened higher, supported by banks and mining companies.

The benchmark FTSE 100 share index was 22.81 points higher at 7,545.85 in early trade. Barclays and Standard Chartered were both up by 1.7%.

Among the mining shares, Antofagasta rose 2.8% while Anglo American and Rio Tinto both added 1.6%.

Intercontinental Hotels Group slid 0.7% despite the Holiday Inn-owner reporting rising third-quarter revenues.

The company said that the key measure of revenue per available room, or RevPAR, rose 2.3% in the three months to September.

However, there was a big split between its performance in Europe and the Americas. In Europe, RevPAR jumped 7.1% as tourists returned to markets previously hit by terror attacks, but in the Americas it was up just 0.8% in a quarter affected by hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

On the currency markets, the pound was down 0.2% against the dollar at $1.3136 and up 0.2% against the euro at €1.1121.