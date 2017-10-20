Image copyright Getty Images

Britain saw its smallest budget deficit for any September in the last 10 years, according to official figures.

Last month's deficit stood at £5.902bn, down almost 11% compared with the same month last year, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

With many economists having forecast a deficit of about £6.5bn, the news will be a boost for Chancellor Philip Hammond ahead of next month's Budget.

The deficit for August was also revised down by about £1bn to £4.716bn

September's figures marked the third straight month in which UK public finances were better than analysts had forecast.

The lower borrowing was helped by stronger receipts from VAT, income and the stamp duty property tax, the ONS said. However, corporation tax revenues were down slightly on a year ago.

The ONS said public sector net debt, excluding state-owned banks, had increased by £145.2bn since September last year to £1,785.3bn, equivalent to 87.2% of gross domestic product.