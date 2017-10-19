Image copyright Getty Images

Tech stocks weighed on Wall Street as both Apple and eBay opened lower.

Shares in Apple fell 3.9% amid worries about levels of demand for its new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus models.

That made Apple the biggest faller in the Dow Jones, with the share average falling from Wednesday's record closing high, when it closed above 23,000 for the first time.

However, the Dow Jones remained above the 23,000 level, trading 86.34 points lower on the day at 23,071.26.

The wider S&P 500 index dropped 9.86 points to 2,551.40, while the Nasdaq index fell 48.84 points to 6,575.38.

Shares in online marketplace eBay dropped 4% after it warned late on Wednesday that profits in the current quarter could fall short of estimates.