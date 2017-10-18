Revolution Bars' chief executive resigns

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The chief executive of Revolution Bars has resigned

Revolution Bars has announced that its chief executive, Mark McQuater, has resigned and is leaving the business with immediate effect.

The UK bar chain has received separate takeover offers from rivals Deltic Group and Stonegate Capital.

Revolution rejected a merger proposal from Deltic Group in August, but Deltic persisted, setting out merger plans in early October.

However, Revolution currently favours a £200m cash offer from Stonegate.

Revolution, which owns 60 High Street bars, saw its share price fall sharply in May after it said that its profits had been hit by the Living Wage, new apprenticeship levy and above-inflation increases in business rates.

Revolution's chairman Keith Edelman will assume the role of executive chairman until a suitable replacement for Mr McQuater has been found.

The Deltic Group owns 65 nightclubs in the UK, including the Pryzm, Bar & Beyond, Steinbeck & Shaw, Atik, and Fiction brands.

The nightclub operator is keen to merge with Revolution to create a "powerhouse group" listed under the Revolution name.

Under the terms of the proposal, existing Revolution shareholders would own 65% of the new company, while Deltic would own the remaining 35%.

After meeting with Deltic representatives in August, Revolution said that a merger was "not in the best interests of shareholders at this time".

The bar chain rebuffed Deltic's proposal in early October, and instead urged Deltic to make a cash offer for Revolution instead.

"The Board does not believe that the merger proposal would create shareholder value for Revolution's existing shareholders in excess of the certain and immediate value represented by the recommended 203p cash offer from Stonegate Pub Group Limited ("Stonegate"), which would be received by Revolution shareholders in early November 2017 if shareholders vote in favour of Stonegate's offer on 17 October 2017," Revolution's board said in a statement.