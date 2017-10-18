Unemployment drops by 52,000 but jobless rate stays at same level
- 18 October 2017
- From the section Business
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
UK unemployment fell by 52,000 in the three months to August to 1.4 million, leaving the jobless rate unchanged at 4.3% from the previous quarter - still at the lowest level since 1975.
The claimant count increased by 1,700 to 804,100 last month, said the Office for National Statistics.
Total earnings, including bonuses, rose by an annual 2.2% in the three-month period.