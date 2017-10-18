UK unemployment fell by 52,000 in the three months to August to 1.4 million, leaving the jobless rate unchanged at 4.3% from the previous quarter - still at the lowest level since 1975.

The claimant count increased by 1,700 to 804,100 last month, said the Office for National Statistics.

Total earnings, including bonuses, rose by an annual 2.2% in the three-month period.

The UK's key inflation rate rose to 3% in September.