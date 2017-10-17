Image copyright AFP

Harvey Weinstein has left the board of his company amid multiple allegations of sexual assault and harassment, according to media reports.

The Oscar-winning producer was fired as chief executive of The Weinstein Company earlier this month when the allegations were first reported.

He stayed on the firm's board but has now resigned from that post, it was widely reported on Tuesday.

Mr Weinstein, 65, insists sexual relations he had were consensual.

The Weinstein Company, which was behind films including The King's Speech and The Artist, has tried to move on from the scandal.

On Monday, the firm - co-founded by Mr Weinstein - said it was in talks over a possible sale.

Mr Weinstein has been accused of rape, sexual assault and harassment, but has "unequivocally denied" any allegations of non-consensual relationships.