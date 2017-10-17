Wall Street makes quiet opening

Image copyright Reuters

Wall Street opened quietly on Tuesday as positive results from big investment banks Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley failed to fuel the optimism that has led the major indexes to record highs.

The market's muted response to the figures suggested the news had already been taken account of in share prices.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 15.01 points to 22,972, and the S&P 500 lost 0.5 points to 2,557.14.

The tech-focused Nasdaq index dropped 3.44 points, to 6,620.57.

All three indexes closed at record highs on Monday.

Away from the banking sector, shares in United Healthcare rose by 3.4% after increasing its full-year forecasts and showing growth throughout its insurance network.

But streaming service Netflix dropped by 1.3% after reporting that its quarterly profits went up to $129m (£98m).