Image copyright EPA Image caption Mr Flint says HSBC has to accelerate its pace of change

Banking giant HSBC has named John Flint, current head of retail banking and wealth management, as its new boss.

Mr Flint, who takes over from outgoing chief executive Stuart Gulliver, will start his new role next February.

The move sees Europe's biggest bank once again promote a company insider to run the firm.

The appointment is the first big decision by the bank's new chairman, ex-AIA Group boss Mark Tucker, who joined HSBC at the start of this month.

Mr Tucker said that the new incumbent, who takes over on 21 February 2018, had a "broad and deep banking experience across regions, businesses and functions".

He added: "Over the coming months, before he formally takes over the group CEO role from Stuart, we will be working closely together to develop and agree the key actions required to ensure we build on and enhance HSBC's current momentum."

Mr Flint said that the bank had to "innovate and accelerate the pace of change required" to meet the expectations of shareholders, customers and employees.