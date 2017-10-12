Image copyright Getty Images

Shares in Just Eat jumped 5% after the online takeaway ordering firm's takeover bid for rival Hungryhouse was given provisional clearance.

The Competition and Markets Authority said the tie-up was "unlikely to result in competition concerns".

It said the industry was "evolving rapidly", with companies such as Deliveroo, Ubereats and Amazon all now entering the market.

Just East was the biggest riser in the mid-cap FTSE 250 index.

The FTSE 250 was up 32.07 points at 20,199.85 while the benchmark FTSE 100 index rose 2.38 points to 7,536.19.

Shares in clothing retailer N Brown fell 2.9% following its latest results. Revenues for the half-year to 2 September rose 5.6% to £453.4m with underlying profits up 1.8% to £32.2m.

On the currency markets, the pound rose 0.1% against the dollar to $1.3241 and was also 0.1% higher against the euro at €1.1164.