Wall Street unmoved in early trade

Wall Street was almost unchanged at the open on Wednesday, as investors wait for companies to share details of their third quarter earnings in the coming weeks.

The Dow was flat at at 22,830, while the wider S&P 500 dipped less than one point to 2,549.81.

The Nasdaq slipped 3.7 points or 0.06% to 6,583.55.

Gains in shares of consumer firms were offset by declines in shares of energy and financial companies.

Supermarket chain Kroger jumped more than 7% after it said it was exploring a sale of its US convenience store business. Kroger operates nearly 2,800 stores, of which about 780 are convenience shops.

Delta Air Lines rose 0.4%, after it reported nearly $1.2bn in profits, despite incurring $120m in losses as travel was disrupted by major hurricanes.

But the firm warned that higher fuel prices would put pressure on profits in the next quarter.