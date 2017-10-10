Equifax data hack affected 694,000 UK customers
- 10 October 2017
- From the section Business
The beleaguered credit reference agency Equifax has now admitted that 694,000 customers in the UK had their data stolen between May and July this year.
The firm's original estimate of its UK cyber-theft victims, made last month, was fewer, at nearly 400,000.
Equifax now says that it will contact its affected UK customers by letter to offer them help.
Nearly 14 million more UK records were stolen, but contained only names and dates of birth.