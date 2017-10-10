BAE Systems to cut almost 2,000 jobs

BAE Systems is planning to cut almost 2,000 jobs in military, maritime and intelligence services, the firm says.

A total of 750 posts will go at the Warton and Samlesbury plants in Lancashire where parts for the Eurofighter Typhoon are manufactured.

They are part of a total of 1,400 roles going in the firm's air and information business, which include 400 in Brough and 245 across RAF Marham and Leeming.

Meanwhile 340 maritime jobs will be lost in Portsmouth and Solent.

And a further 180 posts will go in London, Guildford and other locations.