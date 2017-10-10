Domino's shares jump as sales surge

Image copyright Newscast

Domino's Pizza shares surged 10% after the company delivered a strong rise in sales, despite an "uncertain consumer environment".

The FTSE 250 firm reported like-for-like sales growth in the UK of 8.1% in the third quarter of the year, with online sales up 17.4%.

Domino's was the biggest riser in the FTSE 250, with the mid-cap index up 32.99 points at 20,135.55.

The benchmark FTSE 100 index inched up 2.54 points to 7,510.43.

However, most of the bigger movers were in the FTSE 250. Pub group Marston's was up 5% after it said a taste for locally-brewed beers and craft ales had boosted sales.

Like-for-like sales in its drinks-led taverns division, which makes up nearly a quarter of the business, increased 1.6% in the year to 30 September, although the company said food sales were more subdued.

Outsourcing group Capita climbed 3.2% after it appointed Jonathan Lewis, the former boss of Amec Foster Wheeler, as its new chief executive.

Pets at Home was the biggest faller in the FTSE 250, down 8%, after its largest shareholder, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co, sold a large stake in the company, raising about £119m.

On the currency markets, the pound rose 0.3% against the dollar to $1.3185 but slipped 0.1% against the euro to €1.1185.