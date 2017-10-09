Business

US economist Thaler wins Nobel Prize

  • 9 October 2017
  • From the section Business
Breaking News image

Nobel Prize for Economics given to US economist Richard Thaler, one of founding fathers of behavioural economics

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.