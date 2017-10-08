Business

More young savers 'want ethical pensions'

  • 8 October 2017
Young savers are twice as likely as older generations to see their pension pot's choice of investments as their responsibility, according to a survey.

In a YouGov poll of 2,100 people, 13% of 18 to 34-year-olds with a pension said it was their job to make sure their money was invested ethically.

For 45 to 54-year-olds, only 6% thought so, while 7% of over 55s agreed.

More than 44% of so-called millennial savers said backing ethical firms could bring about positive social change.

That compares with 34% of investors overall, according to the survey.

Charlene Cranny, from the UK Sustainable Investment and Finance Association, said: "We would urge working millennials who will all be enrolled in a workplace pension over the course of the next few months to start seriously thinking about and questioning where their pensions are being invested."

