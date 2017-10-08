More young savers 'want ethical pensions'

Image copyright Getty Images

Young savers are twice as likely as older generations to see their pension pot's choice of investments as their responsibility, according to a survey.

In a YouGov poll of 2,100 people, 13% of 18 to 34-year-olds with a pension said it was their job to make sure their money was invested ethically.

For 45 to 54-year-olds, only 6% thought so, while 7% of over 55s agreed.

More than 44% of so-called millennial savers said backing ethical firms could bring about positive social change.

That compares with 34% of investors overall, according to the survey.

Charlene Cranny, from the UK Sustainable Investment and Finance Association, said: "We would urge working millennials who will all be enrolled in a workplace pension over the course of the next few months to start seriously thinking about and questioning where their pensions are being invested."