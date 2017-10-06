Image copyright Getty Images

US employment fell in September for the first time since 2010 as hurricanes Harvey and Irma took their toll on the jobs market.

The Labor Department said 33,000 jobs were lost amid a record drop in employment in the leisure and hospitality sector.

It blamed the two storms, which struck Texas and Florida in late August and early September, for the slide.

Economists had expected a rise of 90,000 jobs last month.

However, Harvey and Irma did not affect the unemployment rate, which slipped to 4.2% - the lowest since February 2001.

The estimate of the total number of jobs created in August was revised up by 13,000 to 169,000.