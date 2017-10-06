Business

Spain eases firms exit from Catalonia

  • 6 October 2017
Sabadell branch Image copyright Getty Images

Spain is easing its rulesto allow companies to more easily shift their headquarters out of Catalonia.

Spain's economy minister Luis de Guindos said legislation to help companies redomicile was discussed on Friday with the Socialist Party and Ciudadanos.

On Thursday Barcelona-based bank Sabadell said it would move its legal base out of Catalonia.

Its headquarters and employees will remain in Barcelona.

