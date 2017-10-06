Business

FTSE 100 up as sterling's slide continues

  • 6 October 2017
The pound continued to fall on Friday as uncertainty over Theresa May's future as prime minister hit the currency.

After sliding by nearly 1% against the dollar on Thursday, sterling fell a further 0.3% to $1.3077. Against the euro, the pound fell 0.1% to €1.1190.

The FTSE 100 share index rose 12.14 points in early trade to 7,520.13.

Shares in EasyJet fell 0.9% despite the airline saying its full-year profits would be at the upper end of forecasts.

It expects to report profits of between £405m and £410m for the year to 30 September. The carrier described this as "a good performance" in a "rapidly evolving" market.

NMC Health was the biggest riser on the FTSE 100, climbing 2% after analysts at Berenberg gave the private healthcare provider a "buy" rating.