Japanese advertising firm Dentsu has been fined for making employees work excessive overtime, local media reported Friday.

A Tokyo court ordered the company to pay 500,000 yen ($4,400; £3,380), the reports said.

Dentsu's workplace practices have come under scrutiny after a young employee killed herself in 2015.

Death from overwork is a longstanding problem in Japan and even has its own word: karoshi.

Former Dentsu employee Matsuri Takahashi is reported to have worked 100 hours of overtime a month for some time before she committed suicide in 2015.

The high-profile case led to renewed calls for changes to the country's notoriously long working hours and illegal unpaid overtime.

Separately this week, public broadcaster NHK said authorities had determined the death of reporter Miwa Sado in 2013 was caused by overwork. The 31 year old died of heart failure.

A year after her death, local authorities concluded the political journalist clocked up to 159 hours of overtime a month. She only had two days off in the month leading up to her death.