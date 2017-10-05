Image copyright Getty Images

Royal Mail workers are set to strike for 48 hours from 19 October in a dispute over pensions, pay and jobs.

The Communication Workers Union said it had told the Royal Mail Group that 111,000 postal workers will walk out.

The industrial action follows the 89.1% vote in favour of a strike announced by the union on Thursday.

Royal Mail's move to replace the pension scheme means CWU members would lose up to a third of their entitlements, the union said.

CWU general secretary Dave Ward said it was a "watershed dispute" that would determine the future of the service.

"We are determined to take whatever steps are necessary to deliver an agreement that will protect and enhance our member's terms and conditions and improve the range of services on offer to customers," he said.

It is the first major ballot since the introduction of the Trade Union Act, which requires strike ballots to have a 50% turnout. The CWU ballot had a 73.7% turnout.

Royal Mail said it would respond later to the CWU's announcement. However, on Tuesday the company said there were "no grounds for industrial action. We want to reach agreement."

It added that the dispute was subject to legally binding contractual resolution procedures that were likely to last until Christmas and maybe beyond.

However, CWU deputy general secretary Terry Pullinger said the union had been in negotiations for 18 months, including external mediation.

"Royal Mail Group management have clearly moved away from the spirit and intent of our agreements and the empty promises of privatisation, and have suffered a huge vote of no confidence from their employees and CWU members as a consequence," he said.

The union did not rule out further strike action in addition to the 48-hour walkout later this month.