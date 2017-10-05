Image copyright Getty Images

Shares in theme park operator Merlin Entertainments were among the biggest risers on the FTSE amid reports it is considering a deal with Seaworld.

Reports say that Merlin - which runs Legoland parks and owns Madame Tussauds - is interested in buying parts of Seaworld, although Seaworld would prefer to sell itself whole.

Merlin shares were up 1.3% shortly after trading began.

The FTSE 100 index rose 20.12 points to 7,487.70.

Among the smaller companies, shares in sofa specialist DFS fell nearly 4% after it reported a 22% fall in full-year profits, citing a "very challenging" market.

On the currency markets, the pound fell 0.4% against the dollar to $1.3195 and was 0.6% lower against the euro at €1.1204.