FTSE 100 rises with Merlin shares up amid Seaworld deal talk
Shares in theme park operator Merlin Entertainments were among the biggest risers on the FTSE amid reports it is considering a deal with Seaworld.
Reports say that Merlin - which runs Legoland parks and owns Madame Tussauds - is interested in buying parts of Seaworld, although Seaworld would prefer to sell itself whole.
Merlin shares were up 1.3% shortly after trading began.
The FTSE 100 index rose 20.12 points to 7,487.70.
Among the smaller companies, shares in sofa specialist DFS fell nearly 4% after it reported a 22% fall in full-year profits, citing a "very challenging" market.
On the currency markets, the pound fell 0.4% against the dollar to $1.3195 and was 0.6% lower against the euro at €1.1204.