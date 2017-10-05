Image copyright Getty Images

Capping the highest energy tariffs could spell the end of cheap fuel deals, the boss of the UK's biggest energy supplier, Centrica, has said.

Iain Conn told the BBC's Today programme the prime minister's promise on Wednesday to revive the price cap plan would not be best for consumers.

He said there was clear evidence to show such a move simply led to fewer variations in price offers.

Some 12 million people are on energy companies' Standard Variable Tariffs.

These tariffs are typically the most expensive.

However, Mr Conn said there was "clear evidence" that price caps did not work.

"In New Zealand, in Spain, in California and in Ontario they tend to limit choice, reduce competition and prices tend to bunch around the cap," he said.

This had also been noticeable in this country, he said: "We've seen this this year in the UK with the new pre-payment meter cap where most prices are within £2 of each other."

Mr Conn accepted the market needed to change, and acknowledged the industry itself should accept an element of blame for the way the market had evolved.