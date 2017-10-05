UK car sales slide 9% in September

Image copyright PA

Sales of new cars in the UK fell for the sixth month in a row during September, with demand for diesel cars plunging more than a fifth.

New car registrations last month numbered 426,170, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said.

The figure was down 9.3% from September last year, while diesel sales - which have been hit by worries over air quality - fell by 21.7%.

It was the first time in six years that the key September market had fallen.

The SMMT said economic and political uncertainty, as well as confusion over air quality plans, had led to a fall in consumer confidence.

Several carmakers have launched trade-in and scrappage deals for UK buyers.

However, SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said not even those schemes could boost the market.

"The response of consumers is better than manufacturers expected," he told the BBC's Today programme, "but they can't compensate for a drop in underlying demand."

'Barometer' month

The last time there was a decline in September car sales was in 2011, when it fell by a mere 0.8%.

September is normally a big month for car sales, because it marks a change in the licence plate series that indicates how old vehicles are.

Total car sales so far in 2017 have reached 2,066,411, representing a fall of 3.9% on the same period last year.

"September is always a barometer of the health of the UK new car market, so this decline will cause considerable concern," said Mr Hawes.

"Business and political uncertainty is reducing buyer confidence, with consumers and businesses more likely to delay big-ticket purchases."