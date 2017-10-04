Boeing gains altitude as US stocks mixed

Image copyright BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty

US stocks were mixed in early Wednesday trading, with Boeing leading the Dow Jones higher, while other indexes languished.

In the opening minutes, the Dow edged up 6.9 points or 0.03% to 22,648.57.

Boeing was the Dow's star performer, adding 0.5%, while General Electric and Pfizer were both about 0.3% higher.

At the same time, the wider S&P 500 was down 1.16 points or 0.05% to 2,533.42, while the tech-focused Nasdaq fell 9.94 points or 0.15% to 6,521.78.

Analysts said investors were motivated by profit-taking after two days of record closing highs and ahead of key economic data expected later this week.