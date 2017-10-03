Image copyright Getty Images

Royal Mail workers have voted in favour of holding a ballot for strike action in a row over pensions and pay.

The Communication Workers Union said 73.7% of its 110,000 members turned out to vote with 89% backing a walkout.

It is the first major vote since the introduction of the Trade Union Act, which requires strike ballots to have a 50% turnout.

The CWU said the postal executive will meet later this week to determine any potential strike dates.