Image copyright AFP

Ryanair says it flew 11.8 million people in September, 10% more than in the same month in 2016, despite the disruption caused by cancelled flights.

The airline announced last month that thousands of flights would be cut from schedules in September and October.

Ryanair also said its planes were 97% full for the third month running.

In its statement, the carrier repeated its apology to those affected by the cancellations and said it had refunded or re-accommodated 98% of them.

It said the other 2% had yet to contact the airline.

"We again sincerely apologise to our customers for these deeply regretted cancellations," said Kenny Jacobs, Ryanair's chief marketing officer.