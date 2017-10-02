US markets rise to new records

From the section

US markets hit new highs in early trade on Monday, climbing further into record territory.

Markets extended gains from Friday, when shares rose despite lower-than-expected inflation figures.

The Dow Jones industrial average began the day up 67.09 points, or 0.3%, at 22,478.54.

The wider S&P 500 rose 5.08 points, or 0.2%, to 2,524.64 while the Nasdaq index climbed 11.7 points, or 0.2%, to 6,507.66.

However, energy firms weighed on the markets as oil prices declined. Exxon Mobil shares fell 0.7% and Chevron slipped 0.6%.

Pharmaceutical companies, including Merck & Co, were higher as Washington turns its attention away from health care overhaul to taxes. Merck was up 0.8% in morning trade.