US markets rise to new records
US markets hit new highs in early trade on Monday, climbing further into record territory.
Markets extended gains from Friday, when shares rose despite lower-than-expected inflation figures.
The Dow Jones industrial average began the day up 67.09 points, or 0.3%, at 22,478.54.
The wider S&P 500 rose 5.08 points, or 0.2%, to 2,524.64 while the Nasdaq index climbed 11.7 points, or 0.2%, to 6,507.66.
However, energy firms weighed on the markets as oil prices declined. Exxon Mobil shares fell 0.7% and Chevron slipped 0.6%.
Pharmaceutical companies, including Merck & Co, were higher as Washington turns its attention away from health care overhaul to taxes. Merck was up 0.8% in morning trade.