Mixed start for Wall Street stocks

From the section

Image copyright Reuters

US markets opened mixed as investors digested the latest inflation and consumer spending figures.

Consumer spending rose by just 0.1% last month, the Commerce Department said, reflecting the impact of Hurricane Harvey.

Separately, a closely-watched measure of inflation fell to its lowest pace in August for nearly two years.

The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, excluding food and energy, fell to an annual rate of 1.3%.

The core PCE figure is the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure, with the bank targeting a rate of 2%.

In early trade the Dow Jones fell 40.54 points to 22,340.66, while the wider S&P 500 rose 0.82 points to 2,510.88. The Nasdaq index climbed 13.69 points to 6,467.14.