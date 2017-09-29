UK annual growth rate revised down

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The UK's key service sector contracted in July

The UK's economy grew at a slower annual pace than previously estimated in the three months to June, according to the latest official figures.

Gross domestic product grew by 1.5% from a year earlier, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said, down from the earlier estimate of 1.7%.

However, the quarterly growth rate remained unchanged at 0.3%.

Separate figures from the ONS indicated that the UK's key service sector contracted by 0.2% in July.

The ONS said a key factor behind the fall was a drop in activity in the film industry following a particularly strong June.

In the three months to July, the service sector grew by 0.5% compared with the previous three months, which the ONS said was highest quarter-on-quarter growth in 2017 so far.