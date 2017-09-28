US stocks retreat despite tax cut plan

Image copyright Reuters

US stocks slipped in early trade on Thursday, retreating a day after a boost spurred by signs of progress in Washington on a business tax cut plan.

The dip came despite new economic data that estimated second quarter GDP growth in the US at 3.1%, slightly higher than previously reported.

The Dow Jones slipped 23 points, or 0.1%, to 22,328.02 and the wider S&P 500 was almost unchanged at 2,506.5.

The Nasdaq dipped 17.39 points, or 0.27%, to 6,435.87.

Most sectors were lower in morning trade, but shares in energy companies got a boost, as oil prices climbed.

Exxon Mobil was up 0.77% and Chevron climbed 0.4%.

Roku, which makes TVs with built-in online streaming, debuted on the Nasdaq, with a starting price of $14 per share.

The firm made almost $400m in revenue last year, but had a net loss of more than $42m. Revenue was up 23% year-on-year in the first six months of 2017.

The firm's initial public offering is set to raise almost $220m (£163.75).