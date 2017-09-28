FTSE 100 steady in early trade

Image copyright Getty Images

The UK market struggled for direction at the open, with the FTSE 100 index down 9.93 points to 7,303.58 after half an hour of trade.

Land Securities was the biggest faller on the index, down 6%, while Barclays saw the largest gain, climbing 2%.

In the FTSE 250 index, some of the biggest moves were triggered by changes to broker ratings.

Balfour Beatty shares were up 5.9% after Peel Hunt raised its rating on the firm to "buy" from "add".

But TalkTalk Telecom dropped 5% after Credit Suisse downgraded its rating for the company to "underperform" from "outperform".

On the currency markets, the pound rose 0.1% against the dollar to $1.3395 but was unchanged against the euro at 1.1396 euros.