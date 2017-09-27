Image copyright Food Standards Agency

Waitrose is recalling four varieties of its luxury chocolate bars over fears they may contain pieces of plastic.

Affected products include the Waitrose white chocolate and the white chocolate with matcha tea and pistachio bar.

Its milk chocolate bar with pistachio, almond and hazelnut and the Waitrose milk chocolate bar with feuilletine and sea salt are also being recalled.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) urged customers not to eat the bars warning they "could represent a safety risk".

All the 85g bars affected have a best before date of the end of July 2018.

Waitrose is urging any customers who bought one of the chocolate bars to return it to a store for a full refund.

"We are recalling the above products, as there is the potential that a small number of bars may be contaminated with pieces of plastic," Waitrose said in a statement.

Customers who bought the affected chocolate bars can call Waitrose on 0800 188884.